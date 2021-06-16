Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 38,774 CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $11,058,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 1,682.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

CCMP opened at $155.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.14. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

