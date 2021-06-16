Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 104,321 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 104,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,900,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,760,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.74 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.52. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

