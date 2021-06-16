Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,875 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 735 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,060 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,631 shares of company stock worth $20,648,503 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.