Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.22 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,996 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE L opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.52. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,412.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

