Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 153.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Varonis Systems worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $75.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $75,313.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,209 shares in the company, valued at $27,719,339.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,207. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

