Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Redfin worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $122,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,864,668. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,465.75 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.