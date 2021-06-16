Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Royale Energy stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10.
About Royale Energy
