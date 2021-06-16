Royal Bank of Canada Increases Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 4,100

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,970 ($38.80).

AAL opened at GBX 2,999 ($39.18) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The firm has a market cap of £40.88 billion and a PE ratio of 25.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,380.28.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 510 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, with a total value of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 524 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,573.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

