Roy A. Gardner Buys 30,000 Shares of Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES) Stock

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES) insider Roy A. Gardner acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £27,600 ($36,059.58).

Pressure Technologies stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91.60 ($1.20). 27,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,405. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £28.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. Pressure Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.10 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Get Pressure Technologies alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pressure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-integrity and safety-critical components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.