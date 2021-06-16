Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.800-0.890 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.73. 2,113,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,563. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 11,289 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,191 shares of company stock worth $13,051,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

