Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Robbins Farley LLC

Robbins Farley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,158,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,265,000 after acquiring an additional 218,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,680,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $118.54. The stock had a trading volume of 79,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,563. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $11,250,415. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

