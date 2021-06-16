Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RROTF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

OTCMKTS RROTF opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72. Roots has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

