Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RROTF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Get Roots alerts:

OTCMKTS RROTF opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72. Roots has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.