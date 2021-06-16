Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Raised to $3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 72.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Root in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $10.80 on Monday. Root has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 54.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

