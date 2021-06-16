Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,707 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $92.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.12 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.