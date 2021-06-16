Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 232.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,233 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth $196,270,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vale by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,010,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 31,851.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,774 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,256,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VALE opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $23.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

