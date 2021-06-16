Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 11,277 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 36.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yext were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

NYSE YEXT opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $74,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 5,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $78,672.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,163,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,141,286.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,408. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.