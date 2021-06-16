Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $532,000 Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01.

