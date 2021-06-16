Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 235.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of VYMI opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

