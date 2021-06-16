Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 316 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NATI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.85 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

