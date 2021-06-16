Robert W. Baird Increases Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $196.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $196.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AYI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.97.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands stock opened at $189.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $83.52 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.34.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Acuity Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 84,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Acuity Brands by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.