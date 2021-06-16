Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Robert Half International worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.47.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.