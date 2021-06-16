Robbins Farley LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.4% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 156,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after acquiring an additional 65,242 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 122,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $5.10 on Wednesday, reaching $384.70. The stock had a trading volume of 38,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,057. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.94. The firm has a market cap of $106.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

