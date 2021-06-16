Robbins Farley LLC Acquires New Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $20,753,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after buying an additional 62,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,632 shares of company stock valued at $16,943,066. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $7.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,959. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.10 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.