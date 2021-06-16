RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $435.00 M-.

RLX Technology stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,798,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,632,862. RLX Technology has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

