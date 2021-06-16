RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

RLI stock opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. RLI’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

