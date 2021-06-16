RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,318,700 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 286.1 days.
RIOCF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. 4,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,516. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $18.66.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.7933 dividend. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.
