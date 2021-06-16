RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,318,700 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 286.1 days.

RIOCF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. 4,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,516. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $18.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.7933 dividend. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.35.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

