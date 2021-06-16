RING X PLATFORM 24 Hour Volume Reaches $207,578.00 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 56.1% against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $5.62 million and $207,578.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00060192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.63 or 0.00757812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00082676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.09 or 0.07649606 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 223,874,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.