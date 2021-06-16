Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Down 6.9%

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) fell 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.86. 12,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 372,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMNI. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Rimini Street news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,592 shares of company stock valued at $340,307 in the last ninety days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

