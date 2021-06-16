Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 24,117 shares.The stock last traded at $47.02 and had previously closed at $46.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REPX shares. Truist began coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). Riley Exploration Permian had a negative return on equity of 178.93% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. purchased 6,157 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,709.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $85,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $594,903. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $325,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

