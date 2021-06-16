Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) were up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 60,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,299,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $724.90 million, a PE ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.