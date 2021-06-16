Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.15.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

