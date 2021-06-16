Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,315 Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Translate Bio were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Translate Bio by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

TBIO opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -89.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.29.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

