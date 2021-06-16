Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Argan were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth $224,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $755.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Argan news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,392.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

