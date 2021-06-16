Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,526 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ADT were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. Analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

