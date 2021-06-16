Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.13. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.38 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.28.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

