Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 331,100 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the May 13th total of 171,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVI. TheStreet raised Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 2.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 6.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Retail Value has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. The company had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Value will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

