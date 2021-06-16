Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPAI. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

RPAI opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -616.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.77. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.