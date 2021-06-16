Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Up 70.0% in May

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 406,500 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the May 13th total of 239,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,065.0 days.

OTCMKTS RSNHF remained flat at $$4.10 on Wednesday. Resona has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

