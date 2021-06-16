Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Up 70.0% in May

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 406,500 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the May 13th total of 239,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,065.0 days.
OTCMKTS RSNHF remained flat at $$4.10 on Wednesday. Resona has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26.
Resona Company Profile
