ResMed Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,299 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,930% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 put options.

RMD opened at $236.46 on Wednesday. ResMed has a 1-year low of $165.40 and a 1-year high of $238.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.91.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.