Request Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $68.67 million and approximately $844,447.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00021891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.82 or 0.00771843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00083933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.84 or 0.07762783 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

