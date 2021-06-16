Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.308 per share by the bank on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend by 31.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.54. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

