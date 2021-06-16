Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 247,902 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,902 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 100,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $61.53. 168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,867. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

