Relative Value Partners Group LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $541,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $2,885,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.60. 446,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,939,480. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

