Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases 4,788 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $107.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,337. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.49.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

