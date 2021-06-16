Raymond James Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $55.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $47.70 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 64,873 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 593,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 40,162 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

