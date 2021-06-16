Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.68.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

