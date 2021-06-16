RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives €559.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €569.22 ($669.67).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RAA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €6.40 ($7.53) on Friday, hitting €699.00 ($822.35). 13,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €722.38.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

