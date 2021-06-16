RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT Raised to $65.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $35.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.07 million, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.02. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $49,101.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,614.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at $408,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,379 shares of company stock valued at $205,870. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

