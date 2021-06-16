Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 13,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 416,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

PACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -112.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.

In other news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ranpak in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the first quarter worth $6,580,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 66.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 49,236 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 1.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the first quarter worth $459,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

