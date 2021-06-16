Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.44

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.44 and last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 3751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

RANJY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.